Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

CONCERNING: Overcrowding is an ongoing issue at Maryborough Correctional Centre. Valerie Horton

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre remains more than 100 prisoners over capacity, according to new figures from Queensland Corrective Services.

Overcrowding has been an ongoing issue at the prison, which has the capacity to hold 500 prisoners.

There are currently 620 inmates in capacity.

Concerns about the overcrowding problem have been raised regularly, particularly after an incident last year that resulted in the prison being put into lockdown after inmates attacked prison officers.

Three guards were taken to hospital while others suffered injuries after the incident in April.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said there had not been any serious assaults on officers at Maryborough Correctional Centre this year.

"Our officers are the true front line of public safety in Queensland and they manage some of the most challenging and complex people in our society," he said.

"Prisoners removed from society for violent acts are prone to show the same behaviour in prison, and our officers operate in a highly dynamic environment."

The spokesman said prison overcrowding was a national and international problem.

"Overcrowding is being addressed in a number of ways, including reducing demand through bail programs to reduce the number of prisoners on remand," the spokesman said.

"Additionally, the $241million expansion of Capricornia Correctional Centre will add 348 new cells and 396 beds.

"This will assist in easing overcrowding across the system, including at Maryborough Correctional Centre."

Last week an additional seven officers were recruited to the team at Maryborough prison.

"The new officers were recruited to replace officers who have retired or left for other reasons," the spokesman said.

"We are committed to maintaining staffing in line with the prison population to maximise the safety of officers and prisoners."