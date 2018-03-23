MARYBOROUGH PROUD: Chronicle was there at the beginning

IT HAS been in Maryborough since the early days of the township.



And while the you might have noticed a few changes to the layout and design of the Fraser Coast Chronicle this week, along with its website, this much hasn't changed: a desire to bring you the latest news from around the region and represent our community.



That's been the driving force behind the Chronicle since the very beginning.



Back in 1860 the first edition of the Maryborough Chronicle was published.



The first editor was Charles Hardie Buzacott and when he arrived in Maryborough on November 7, 1860, no one could have known that the paper he would start would go on to shape the region for decades.



Mr Buzacott was in Braidwood when he was contacted by a group of Maryborough businessmen with the promise of 12 month's initial support if he would start a newspaper in the newly-formed town.



He, his wife and their two-year-old daughter soon boarded the Waratah, the steamer that would take them from Sydney to Maryborough.



The journey took four days.



The first piece of printing machinery was an Albion press, a primitive item of equipment which differed little from the type of press used by William Caxton during the 15th century.



To operate this machinery a man and two boys (known as printers' devils) were required and the process was painfully slow; the press only capable of printing two pages at a time.



The first edition was printed in Buzacott's residence at 163 Lennox St, a slab humpy so that it could hardly have had a less auspicious beginning.



The first issue of the Maryborough Chronicle was a modest two pages and sold for the princely sum of sixpence; 40 years later that price would be dropped to one penny. At the time there were less than 600 residents and only five stores.



In March, 1861 the paper was moved to somewhat larger premises, a building little more than a hut in Adelaide St, near the site of the Catholic Church.



In May, 1862 the operation was moved again to Kent St, opposite the Royal Hotel, or the Bush Inn as it was then known.



In June, 1861 the newspaper was increased to four pages.



In the early years the paper struggled, but Mr Buzacott, with great determination, worked long hours writing, editing, selling advertising and seeing the paper get ready for printing in the early hours of the morning and as a result of his hard work, the paper became a success.



In April of 1863 the paper was sold to William Swain Roberts and Joseph Robinson, reportedly for a good profit.



In 2010 the Chronicle marked its 150th anniversary and in less than two years, the region's newspaper will turn 160.



During the celebration at Maryborough's City Hall in November, 2010, former general managers, editors and staff joined with loyal readers and politicians to celebrate the rich tradition of the paper.



Stories of paper boys riding into open gates in the fog and tales of dedicated staff working 24-hour shifts to get the paper out were swapped during a long night of celebration.



The Chronicle produced an 80-page 150-year history supplement which was published in its birthday edition.



A bound edition of the lift-out was also produced and can still be purchased at the Chronicle's offices in Maryborough and Hervey Bay for $5.



The lift-out included a copy of the Chronicle's first ever front page.



The paper has had many important milestones, including appointing Queensland's first ever female editor, Nancy Bates. She retired in 2009 after 21 years in the job.



The Chronicle's general manager Brett Hanwright said after more than 150 years, the paper still played an important role in the region.

Charles Buzzacott first owner of the Maryborough Chronicle. Contributed.