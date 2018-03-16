MARYBOROUGH PROUD: Tech Challenge is jewel in tourism crown

EACH year hundreds of students from across Australia descend on Maryborough to take part in 24 hours of fun, entertainment, excitement and exhaustion.



The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge has become on of the city's largest events - particularly its blue ribbon event is the Human Powered Vehicle endurance race.



The event was first held in 2002 and was won by Maryborough State High School.



In the 16 years since, it has become a jewel in the Fraser Coast's tourism crown and is greatly anticipated by school children across the country.



"The challenge is definitely such a cemented and historic event in our city," Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said.



"It's something the community enjoys and appreciates as well as schools not just here but across the state.



"I believe the event was at capacity last year and it will be at capacity again this year."

One of the teams from Fraser Coast Anglican College getting their human powered vehicle ready. Carlie Walker



Planning is currently underway at schools across the region as teams build their vehicles, while the organising committee is gearing up for the event.



This year it will be held on September 14, 15 and 16.



In the early years the track was 1.2km long, while the current track is 1.53km long and forms a rectangle around Maryborough State High School and Central State School.



The hairpin bend is one of the highlights of the track.



Riverside Christian College is entering 10 teams into the HPV race this year.



Melanie Warren, who is managing one of the teams, said the kids were already excited and couldn't wait to be part of the event.



"We've just sorted out the teams," she said.



"Some are going to warm up events, there is a six-hour event in Bundaberg in April.



"They will be well prepared." Ms Warren said the kids enjoyed meeting children from other areas.



"It just brings so much to our town."



She said the big challenge would be keeping the kids awake and motivated throughout the 24 hours.



Graham Bebington, a teacher from Xavier Catholic College, said the school would be entering teams for the first time in this year's challenge.



"It's something we've wanted to do for a while," he said.



"It's important, it's our community where we live and we want to be involved."

