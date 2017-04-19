Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premier here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

"THERE'S only one place that it would make sense to premiere the new Mary Poppins movie, and that's where the actual character was dreamed up."

That's the motivation behind passionate Maryborough resident Kylie Nitz' push to bring the famous movie sequel here.

In anticipation of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns movie, starring Emily Blunt, Fraser Coast residents are rallying for the Australian premiere to happen in Maryborough.

"The response already has been overwhelming; we've had support from as far as Victoria and New South Wales," Mrs Nitz said.

"It's been a suggestion to try and have it in an open area like by the river, which is an option we could look at once it has been confirmed to be here."

A petition is being put together and will be presented to film producers.

"The amazing suggestion came from a community member and now a group of us are working together.

"We'd love a world premiere instead of an Australian one if we can get it."

Mary Poppins Returns is scheduled for release December next year.

The Poppins push has gained momentum recently in the Heritage City.

The region's residents have been turning their profile pictures into a photo of Mary Poppins flying away with her magical umbrella.

Sign the petition at Coles Station Square, Sunbury Snack Bar - Alice St, Lifeline - Adelaide St, Engineers Arms Marketplace - March St.