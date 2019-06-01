Maryborough referees blow full-time on their volunteering

CLUB VOLUNTEERS: Jo and Mel Downes named volunteers of the week.

Holding many roles over that time their last role has been as referees coordinators for the Maryborough referees.

They have retired and both believe that it is time to pass the baton onto a new generation.

Clubs acknowledge the positive impact they made on the football community within the Fraser Coast region.

The involvement of Mel and Jo in the local football community often went unnoticed.

Mel & Jo's contribution beyond the Football Referees with Mel having been a former Wide Bay Coach, FQWB Director of Referees and Member of the Board.

Often the ire of many football players, coaches and parents week in week out, the important role of Referees is often overlooked.

Sport does not happen without referees or umpires.

Both put in many hours managing and providing the ongoing training and development of local referees.

They are to be commended with several referees going on to representative roles in the sport over the years.

Mel and Jo have earned the respect of the Fraser Coast football community.

They both thought of all of the referees as part of their extended family and created a sense of pride in all of the referees.

In 2018 Mel and Jo were the first inductees as honorary members of Football Queensland Wide Bay for their outstanding contribution to football in the community.

