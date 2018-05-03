Maryborough restaurant vows to reopen its doors

BACK SOON: The Thirsty Crowe is closing temporarily while manager Clayton Crowe searches for a new chef.

FOLLOWING extensive renovations and an official launch to the public, Maryborough restaurant The Thirsty Crowe is taking a quick break from business.

Manager Clayton Crowe said service had been forced to temporarily stop after the departure of its chef.

He is currently searching for the right person to be in charge of the Mexican menu.

"We were open for about three months, it was proving to be quite popular,” Mr Crowe said.

"We will hopefully reopen in the next month.”

Unlike The Thirsty Crowe, which was formerly The Post Office Hotel, other businesses have recently shut for good in the Heritage City.

Leading Edge Electronics on Kent St is in its final days of operation and is having a clearance sale now to clear stock.

Penguins Seafood and Salad Bar, formerly on Ferry St, has shut after four years in business.

Scoops on Bazaar shut last month, after its owners informed on social media they were serving less than 10 customers most days.

Pop In Cafe announced the sad news of its closure back in March.

Mr Crowe first became a Maryborough business owner in 2013, and said it was "sad” seeing so many shops close.

"Maryborough's current business activities are very disappointing,” he said.

"There's just not the population here to support these business.

"But I am optimistic and hope things will turn around.”

If you would like to apply for the chef role at The Thirsty Crowe, email Mr Crowe at cjc@claytoncrowe.com.au listing your experience and qualifications.