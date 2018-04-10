Maryborough rivals set to go head to head this weekend

BOTH of Maryborough's footy teams vanquished their opponents by six points on the weekend.



Now the rivals are set to go head to head to Hervey Bay's Stafford Park when the Wallaroos take on Brothers in A grade and reserve grade.



Maryborough Brothers coach Alex Dreger said he was pleased with his team's performance against the Hervey Bay Seagulls.



But he said there had been plenty of errors from both sides during the game and that was something the team would be working on.



Dreger said Dalton Harry and Zach Reid were two stand-outs for the Brothers side as they stormed to a 16-10 upset.



Kerrod McKenna and Paul Shillingsworth were among the try-scorers for Brothers, while Jayden McCloskey and Daniel Sylvester put on points for the Seagulls.



Meanwhile, the Wallaroos dominated the opening exchanges of their match against the Isis Devils.



Joey Alberts and Ben Turner each scored a try, but Childers hit back before half time.



Former Seagull Steven Brudzinski scored a try and Zakarey Bainbridge converted to make it 10-6 going into the break.



The Wallaroos scored three unanswered tries to open the second half and looked to be leading comfortably at 26-10 before Isis found another gear.



Brudzinski scored a second try and Bainbridge also crossed to score, along with Jake Thompson.



Bainbridge was also handy with the boot, converting all three tries to bring the score to 26-24.



The Wallaroos must have been getting nervous until Alberts crossed in the final minute to take the score to 30-24 for last year's grand finalists.



This weekend Brothers and Wallaroos will face off at 4.45pm before the Seagulls take on Isis in the main game at 6.30pm.



The Wallaroos are currently second on the ladder, having claimed two wins from two starts so far this year, with the Devils in third place.



Maryborough Brothers are sixth, Hervey Bay Seagulls are sitting at seventh and East Magpies are at the bottom of the ladder after two rounds.

