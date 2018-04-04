Maryborough RV village wins national award

HAPPY HOME: Noeline and David Murphy have been residents of RV Homebase at Maryborough for the past two years.

HAPPY HOME: Noeline and David Murphy have been residents of RV Homebase at Maryborough for the past two years. Annie Perets

WHEN avid travellers Noeline and David Murphy aren't out on the road, they're enjoying retirement at the RV Homebase in Maryborough.

They're surrounded by hundreds of other grey nomads at the lifestyle village, which has recently been nationally recognised by the Urban Development Institute of Australia.

The news was no surprise to Mr and Mrs Murphy, who moved to the Heritage City village two years ago from New South Wales.

They spend about half their time on the road, and love the piece of mind of knowing their house will be safe and garden will be looked after.

Homebase RV managing director Sam Williams said 80 per cent of the residents were from outside the region.

He said the village was unique in Australia.

"The fact that we've won this award has highlighted why we positioned in this location,” Mr Williams said.

"It allowed us to put the Fraser Coast and master plan community on the map.”

About 40 per cent of the residents are out on the road at one time, and when home, they can swap stories, enjoy the facilities, and plan future trips.

"RV Homebase is our vision of creating a home with a garage that you can fully contain a caravan or RV in, while living living in a community of like-minded people,” Mr Williams said.

The village is set to enter its final stage of development, a major milestone since it opened seven years ago.