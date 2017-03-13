Maryborough Safety Network pushes new goals for 2017

The Maryborough Safety Network has highlighted three goals to help improve public safety for the next year.

PROMOTING community safety, investigating grants for a new youth centre and lobbying for improved lighting and CCTV in Maryborough and across the region are the three major goals recently outlined by the Maryborough Safety Network.

Cr Daniel Sanderson said the continuing aim was to ensure Maryborough and the broader Fraser Coast is kept safe over the next year.

"Because the network is made up of representatives of a wide cross section of the community including police, council, state government agencies, businesses, job service providers, schools, churches, community groups and business representatives, we can get a clear understanding of the issues affecting people,” he said.

"Our wide representation gives us credibility to push for changes and highlight safety concerns.”

"The aim is to ensure that Maryborough is a safe city and the wider Fraser Coast is safe.

"This year we also hope to set up a similar safety network committee in Hervey Bay.”