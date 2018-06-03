Menu
Maryborough is not the sleepy town it once was.
Offbeat

QLD town hilariously mocked over ‘big news’

by Matthew Dunn
3rd Jun 2018 3:15 PM

MARYBOROUGH was once voted one of Queensland's "must-do" experiences, which proves the bar for the Sunshine State is pretty low.

Exhibit A.

The city just celebrated a historic event with the "CBD" getting its first roundabout ever.

And boy was it big news.

Wearing his finest pink shirt, tie and grey jumper, Cr Daniel Sanderson could barely hold back his excitement as he praised the innovative move and cheekily spruiked the idea of a couple more roundabouts throughout the city.

"It's 113 years since we have ever had a roundabout and I think it's really exciting," he said. "I think, as a council, we can introduce more in the city."

Fraser Coast Council said it will see how locals handle this futuristic circular intersection before getting too outrageous and fully committing to more roundabouts.

News of the historic change quickly spread to social media, with many people having a field day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

