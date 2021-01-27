Maryborough school welcomes it’s biggest cohort of students yet

Maryborough State High School welcomed 241 new year seven students in the largest group of new students since the school was founded.

For new year seven student Daniel Clayton, the new school year was a fresh start at a new school and he looked forward to the school’s soccer academy and sporting program.

For new student Ethan Neilsen, starting high school was exciting because students were able to travel between different classes and not be stuck in the same room all day.

He looked forward to studying science at the school.

Deputy Principal Damien Blyth was optimistic the new cohort would have a normal school year, as opposed to last year.

“It’s about getting them settled in, getting them comfortable … students who are comfortable and happy, learn.”

“We’re looking forward to a good year, it’s one of our biggest groups, it’s always exciting to get new students into the school and watch them come along.”

“It’s always exciting to work with them and start them off on their secondary education.”

For Principal Simon Done, the enrolments at Maryborough were a reaffirmation by the community in state election and school staff’s vision for Maryborough State High School.

“I’m confident we can still take more students and that won’t be an issue for our resources or our size.”