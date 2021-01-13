Maryborough schools targeted by vandals over the holidays

Tinana State School fell victim to vandals on the weekend.

Tinana State School fell victim to vandals on the weekend.

Two Maryborough schools have been targeted by vandals ahead of classes returning later this month.

Thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused at Tinana State School and Granville State School over the weekend.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said there was damaged property at Tinana State School, including holes in walls and damaged soap dispensers.

Teachers are understood to have discovered the damage when returning to the school for the new year.

Skylights and roof pipes were also damaged in the vandalism attack.

At Granville State School, 14 external wall panels had been damaged.

The discovery was made by police when an alarm at the school went off.

Patrols have been ramped up by police in the wake of the incidents.