Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tinana State School fell victim to vandals on the weekend.
Tinana State School fell victim to vandals on the weekend.
News

Maryborough schools targeted by vandals over the holidays

Carlie Walker
13th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Maryborough schools have been targeted by vandals ahead of classes returning later this month.

Thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused at Tinana State School and Granville State School over the weekend.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said there was damaged property at Tinana State School, including holes in walls and damaged soap dispensers.

Teachers are understood to have discovered the damage when returning to the school for the new year.

Skylights and roof pipes were also damaged in the vandalism attack.

At Granville State School, 14 external wall panels had been damaged.

The discovery was made by police when an alarm at the school went off.

Patrols have been ramped up by police in the wake of the incidents.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local seafood to shine with skilled chef’s new dining option

        Premium Content Local seafood to shine with skilled chef’s new dining option

        Food & Entertainment The restaurant is tipped for a March opening.

        Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        Premium Content Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        News The welcome rain came on the back of two years of continuous dry spells, which saw...

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        Premium Content Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        News Inspector Drake and the Black Widow will be performed at the Hervey Bay theatre...