Maryborough Senior Students to Reunite after 40 years

Anyone who was a high school student back in the late 1970s - attending school in Maryborough QLD - is invited to attend a 40th reunion planned for the weekend of 19th to 21st July 2019, and join our private Facebook group (Maryborough Class of 78-79) .



This invitation is open to alumni of both Maryborough and Aldridge State High schools. Including the entire cohort of senior students from 1978-79 was deliberate, as many of us either attended primary school, played sport or participated in other activities together, and were already firm friends.



If you are - or know - someone who might fit into this category, feel free to email the group admin on 78burra79@gmail.com (If you don't do email, then please establish contact through someone who does. Further contacts can be shared, later.)



The reason for starting the group was ultimately to have a gathering of as many survivors as possible in 2019, being 40 years since we finished … or would have.



Time is winding down fast, and yet we still have many to find. Your assistance and response are greatly appreciated.



Admin/organisers include: Donna-Lee Greaves, Mark Jeppesen, Simon Young, Anita Cockburn (nee Touzeau), Kate Cherry (nee Brunke), who can all be found on Facebook.