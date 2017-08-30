Maryborough, show us your garden

Girl cuts or trims the bush (rose) with secateur in the garden

IF YOU love nothing more than getting your hands dirty and tending to your garden to make it the best it can be, now is your chance to show off your display to the whole of Maryborough.

The Yellow Pages and White Pages in partnership with the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network (ACFCGN) is holding a competition which will see one of Maryborough's best gardens showcased on the cover of the 2017/18 directory.

All you have to do is share an image of your garden and share your best garden tip to be one step closer to being crowned the town's "Garden Great".

Yellow Pages spokesperson, Erin Williamson said gardens were a social place where gardeners could share their knowledge and some laughs.

"Through this competition, we are looking to celebrate gardening and all its associated health and happiness benefits," she said.

"If you have a green thumb or know someone who does, we want to hear from you."

It doesn't matter what size, shape or colour your garden is, if you have a story to share along with a photo then be sure to enter.

For more information on the partnership with the ACFCGN or the Garden Greats competition head to www.yellowpages.com.au/gardengreats.

If you have an unique love for gardening with a story to tell call 4120 1085 or email inge.hansen@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.