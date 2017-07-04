Maryborough showed true magic at Poppins Festival

Mary Poppins in the Park - Glenn and Bev Adams from Brisbane with their 1915 Napier.

MAGICAL.

If I had one word to describe the atmosphere in Maryborough on the weekend, that would be it.

It was hard not to be swept up in the moment (especially from the multitude of chimney sweeps making their way around town).

The Mary Poppins Festival is the perfect event to showcase what the Fraser Coast has to offer, not only to visitors but locals alike.

The sound of steam trains chugging along in the background while thousands of people wandered around the festivities, many of them in costume, is a great way to introduce someone to the Heritage City. With so many community festivals coming up on the calendar, our region is set for a fantastic second half of 2017.

No doubt those who visit here are envious of the strong community spirit we have on the Fraser Coast.