Maryborough skatepark event cancelled due to weather

6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE much anticipated launch of Youth Week, which was planned for tonight at Maryborough's skatepark, has been cancelled.

Wet weather and soggy ground have resulted in organisers deciding to postpone the Skate and Sound event.

The new date for the event will be announced in the coming week.

Youth Week starts today, and continues until April 15.

Plenty of activities to keep young people busy are planned across the Fraser Coast until then. Many of the events are not reliant on the weather.
 

