SKATERS in Maryborough have had to make alternate arrangements for practice sessions for the past few weeks, while the town's main skatepark was closed for an upgrade.

But their patience will soon be rewarded because works at Maryborough Skatepark are nearing completion.

The park is schedule to reopen to the public on November 4.

The upgrades include the installation of a shelter, irrigation and turf.

