Maryborough sold third cheapest fuel in state last year

MARYBOROUGH is one of the best places in Queensland to fill-up your car, no matter what vehicle you drive.

The Heritage City had the third cheapest unleaded petrol price on average last year in the state.

The Maryborough average was 127.1 cents per litre, which was 2.9 cents cheaper than Brisbane.

The top spot went to Miles - a small town near Chinchilla - which had 122.6 cents per litre average.

Ipswich was the second cheapest centre at 126.8 cents per litre for unleaded petrol.

Over the same 12 months, Maryborough sold the second cheapest diesel in Queensland at 125.7 cents per litre.

Miles won the category also, at 121.5 cents per litre.

Drivers on the Sunshine Coast were charged more for unleaded petrol than anywhere else in south east Queensland last year, averaging up to six cents per litre more than the cheapest city of Miles.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said motorists in nearby Gympie were charged on average 3.5 cents per litre less than Sunshine Coast drivers.