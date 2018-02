OFF: Sunday's event is rescheduled.

OFF: Sunday's event is rescheduled. Valerie Horton

WET weather has forced the postponement of the Tri Track Series round at Maryborough Speedway.

The third and final round of the series was due to be held on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for all coastal catchments between Maryborough and Caboolture on Thursday.

The round was rescheduled to March 10.

The Speedway will host the V8 Sprintcars Dash 4 Cash on March 17.