Maryborough Speedway returning to their glory days

KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY: Wayne Moller with his daughters, Ashleigh and Georgie Moller ready to race. Brendan Bowers

SPEEDWAY: As Maryborough Speedway races towards the 2019-2020 season there are bright times ahead for the Speedway and president Wayne Moller.

Speedway is going through a renaissance in Maryborough with crowds flocking to the venue every month. Moller believes their growing success and recognition is due to the hard work undertaken by the committee over the past six years.

"We are passionate about growing our sport and delivering a good experience for competitors and spectators when they come to our track,” Moller said.

His statement rings true with the speedway awarded national title races and a round of the World Series of Sprint cars.

"Organising committees, the community and council understand the economic benefits we are bringing to the Fraser Coast,” he said.

For Moller he credits dirt karts as a catalyst for the resurgence of popularity in the sport.

"It is the fastest growing formula in speedway. We have doubled our numbers in one year, to just over 90 members,” he said.

Moller believes speedway karting is returning speedway to the old days when whole families would be involved.

"We have speedway drivers dropping back to karts so the whole family can be involved,” he said.

"We have wives and kids racing and it is a family friendly environment.”

He believes costs make it more affordable to families to be involved.

"If you break it down, families can compete in a sport with costs that are less than some ball sports,” he said.

He is passionate about karts. He is not only preaching the message, he is living it.

Moller is guiding his daughters Ashleigh and Georgie through the karting experience.

"Six years ago this weekend my daughter Ashleigh had her first race,” he said.

"I bought her a kart and to be honest, she wasn't great but she loved it.

"She has continued over the six years and has won a state title and has been on the podium at the national titles.”

Moller's passion for karts has led to his appointment as vice president of Speedway Karting Australia.

"It is a huge honour to be placed in the role and I will be responsible for building the sport and moving it forward,” he said.

He understands that it won't be an easy task but is determined to succeed.

"Karting was in a slump until about 12 months ago and is now turning around,” Moller said.

"We have 20 clubs in every state except Western Australia.”

Tasmania has the largest membership with Maryborough closely behind due to the efforts of Moller and the speedway committee.

"We just want to make it easy for people to join the sport,” he said.

Moller encourages anyone who is interested in becoming involved to come down to the track this afternoon and have a look around.

"It is free entry and good fun,” he said.

Racing starts at 2pm.