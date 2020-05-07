Maryborough State High Online Digital Warriors

Maryborough State High School and ESports Maryborough Mercenaries 2 members Ricky Grubelnik, Riley Doyle and Krystall Minter were preparing for their next competition game with co-ordinator and teacher Tracey Riley.

Maryborough State High School and ESports Maryborough Mercenaries 2 members Ricky Grubelnik, Riley Doyle and Krystall Minter were preparing for their next competition game with co-ordinator and teacher Tracey Riley.

MARYBOROUGH State High School ESports teams are securing higher placings on the University of Queensland League of Legends Tournament and setting a digital competition benchmark.

Maryborough Mercenaries One recently defeated Queensland Academy of Science Maths and Technology to secure seventh place out of 25 on a statewide ladder.

Meanwhile Maryborough Mercenaries Two made short work of their opponent, Bundaberg Shalom Serpents in its first outing.

For Mercenaries Two member Ricky Grubelnik, it was just as serious as any other inter-school competition.

“I like to be able to work in a team, beat all the other players and have some fun doing it,” Ricky said.