Maryborough state representatives ready to take on Australia’s best

INDOOR HOCKEY: Maryborough Indoor Hockey coaches, managers and players (Back) Tyson Helmstead, Tony Mills, Daniel Mooney, Preston Mushan, Taj Wright, Ben Redmond, Shane Palmer, Tony Mooney, Mark Kroning, Tyler Kenny, Jacob Wilson and Jack Staples. (Front) Ava McDonnell, Kirra-Lee McCulloch, Caitlin McKay, Andie Staples, Michelle Kroning, Andie Griffin, Maddy Kenny, Annelyse Tevant and Evie Tevant

Indoor Hockey : Maryborough Indoor Hockey Queensland representative players were put through their paces last weekend in preparation for the upcoming gruelling nationals next month.

The 2020 Australian Indoor Hockey Festival will take place at the Illawarra Hockey Stadium in Wollongong from January 4 to 26 and Maryborough Indoor players and officials will be taking part.

Maryborough and Queensland under-15 Boys Maroon coach Tony Mills had his young charges going through their paces in trying, humid conditions.

“The training has been good and exceeding expectations and the individual skill level of the players in this team has been of a high level,” Mills said.

He said he was confident with how the team would play in the upcoming nationals and wanted a strong top three position.

“The squad is looking forward to the challenge and players like goalie Ben Redmond will feature at the nationals,” he said.

The festival will commence with the open division from January 4 to 7, under-21s January 9 to 12, under-18s January 13 to 16, under-13s January 1 to 21 and under-15s January 22 to 26.

The Queensland under-15 Girls Maroon team are the defending­ champions and will feature players from Maryborough­ Andie Griffin, Maddy Kenny, Caitlin McKay, Andie Staples and Annelyse Tevant.

Coach Justin Spyvee was confident the players had the ability to win the national championships back-to-back in January.