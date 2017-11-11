Menu
Maryborough stops to remember the fallen

Fraser Coast and Country Burnett Legacy legatee Kerry Murtagh with veteran welfare officer Julia McCarthy lay a wreath in memory of her uncle Sydney Chipperfield at Remembrance Day at the Maryborough Cenotaph.
Fraser Coast and Country Burnett Legacy legatee Kerry Murtagh with veteran welfare officer Julia McCarthy lay a wreath in memory of her uncle Sydney Chipperfield at Remembrance Day at the Maryborough Cenotaph. Boni Holmes
by Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH stopped to take a minutes silence today at 11am to honour those who have died in service for the nation.

Veterans, dignitaries, community service groups, schools and residents gathered at the Maryborough Cenotaph to pay their respects.

This year's Remembrance Day National Ceremony marks the 99th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War 1914-18.

Originally called Armistice Day, this day commemorated the end of the hostilities for the Great War (World War I), the signing of the armistice, which occurred on 11 November 1918 the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

After the end of World War II in 1945, the Australian and British governments changed the name to Remembrance Day as an appropriate title for a day which would commemorate all war dead.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

