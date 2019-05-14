Maryborough students raise thousands for flood victims

MOVED by the devastation of droughts and flooding in Queensland, student council groups in Maryborough primary and secondary state schools have showed the size of their hearts.

They brought several fundraising ideas to their teachers and Principals, demonstrating a desire to raise money to help families and schools who had lost everything.

Principals tabled this discussion at the last cluster meeting and it was decided that accumulatively, we could make a serious impact and be able to provide a substantial amount of financial support to those who have nothing left.

Each school in Maryborough decided that they would do their part to help, some used their own connections with others in the Townsville areas, but the majority held free-dress days and accumulated funds to support schools in the Townsville region to fund the purchase thousands of dollars of lost items, which in-turn helps the students in these disaster affected areas.

Students were shocked to hear that even towards Easter, several schools had not been able to reopen following the floods.

Thanks to the combined efforts of students and families in Maryborough alone, the students can proudly say that we have donated over $3200 to flood ravaged schools in the Townsville area!

We hope that this will help students be able to replace many essentials that we take for granted as having here in Maryborough.