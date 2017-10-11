Maryborough students showcase their anatomy art

YOUNG ARTISTS: Maryborough Special School students (from left) Kingsley Ferguson, Blake Porteous, Eddit Harcla, Jayden Williams and Jordan Gaffel with arts program educator Rose Wright displaying some of the artwork that will be on display in their 2017 Memorial Art Exhibition at Gatakers Artspace.

YOUNG ARTISTS: Maryborough Special School students (from left) Kingsley Ferguson, Blake Porteous, Eddit Harcla, Jayden Williams and Jordan Gaffel with arts program educator Rose Wright displaying some of the artwork that will be on display in their 2017 Memorial Art Exhibition at Gatakers Artspace. Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH Special School students will showcase their anatomy learning at their annual Jake English Memorial Art Exhibition which officially opens tomorrow afternoon.

The 2017 Jake English Memorial Art Exhibition: Anatomy will be held at Gatakers Artspace for three weeks.

Maryborough Special School's Arts Learning Facility specialist teacher Rose Wright said there will be paintings, sculptures, wall hangings, prints, drawings and tracings.

"We have been learning about anatomy all year - everyone had to learn about the internal and external parts of the body - based on the sciences.

"The kids have then taken their knowledge and transformed it into art.

"This is to showcase their learning under the ALF curriculum.”

Rose said ALF had been operating for eight-and a half year's and was a foundational learning area where arts-based learning assists students in curriculum skills.

"Each year our arts students practise for events and local performance with music and singing, prepare for the annual art exhibition with painting, drawing, multi media work, photography and sculpture as well as create plays or short movement and dance routines for community performances, events and the school concert,” she said.

"Students are assessed on arts related to the annual themes with a curriculum focus.”

The official opening tomorrow will include special performances by The Bucketeers, Inclusivity, Chai T, Jess Stevens and Blake Porteous and refreshments will be served.

All artworks are for sale.

MSS student Jayden Williams said he has learnt a lot.

He said he found it very strange to express what he discovered into an art piece.

"I drew a skeleton - it was the favourite part of my learning.”

HAVE A LOOK

The 2017 Jake English Memorial Art Exhibition: Anatomy will be officially opened on Friday, October 13 from 4-5.30pm at Gatakers Artspace, Kent St, Maryborough and will be on display for the next three weeks.

For more information phone Rose on 4120 8777.