Maryborough students teaching each other

Tinana State School Year 4 student Mataya Box works with Parke State School's Lily Connell-Mead during her powerpoint on the Engaging for the Endangered workshop at the Kids teaching kids sustainability and STEAM Symposium.

MARYBOROUGH school students are standing together in the fight to learn more about how to help the environment and have taken part in workshops delivered by experts in their field including themselves.

Tinana State School hosted the multi-school Sustainability and STEAM Symposium which included themes from National Threatened Species Day and Indigenous Literacy Day.

The symposium was a kids teaching kids event in where students would run their own presentations and participate in partner facilitated workshops.

The workshops all focussed on sustainability themes including dangers to marina life, habitat loss, Indigenous traditions and culture, waste and recycling.

Tinana School sustainability co-ordinator Robyn Yates said sustainability was a cross-curricular priority.

"Sustainability is in every unit that our teachers teach - science, technology, engineering, arts, maths through to geography, english, everything.

"We have been hosting the symposium for a few years now.”

It was the Year of Sustainability in 2010 and schools received funding to implement sustainability workshops.

"That's when we started our waste baskets, wicking gardens and focaccia compost bins,” Robyn said.

"When the funding stopped the school decided to host the program.

"The teachers are very supportive and the kids get their message out there via environmental leadership.

"The students run the show - we are just here to facilitate, we are their aides.”

Schools visiting the symposium included Maryborough Central, Parke, Albert, Aldridge High and Maryborough High.

Albert School was also involved in the kids teaching kids program with their drumming workshop and an imovie workshop.

Tinana School Year 4 student Mataya Box said they had organised a three-option activity.

"You could look at power points, play on the ipad or play bingo with the theme being Engaging for the Endangered,” Mataya said.

The power points, designed several months ago as part of a Year 4 science project, would include information to read and then do a quiz.

Another workshop included Tinana School's drama unit where they played out a Say No to Plastic Bags pantomime.

"This was a future citizens unit - what message would you like to give to future citizens,” Robyn said.

"The environmental message was about rubbish on the beach, rubbish on our streets, what do we do with packaging, can we make a difference.

"Even if we make one difference and say no to plastic bags.”

The day-long event also had the wider community run workshops and demonstrations.

Glenda Pitman from the Greater Mary River Association was demonstrating and showing how to make seed balls.

"We have got to repair the river, keep it good because we have a lot of creatures that are older than the dinosaurs,” Glenda said.

"The lung fish is 25 million years old, the Mary River turtle - they all predate and have evolved into our system.

"The seed balls we are making so they can be easily thrown onto the river bank from boat or close to the water.”

The seeds are all local plants including the Wattle, Mat Rush, Weeping Bottlebrush and Qld Peppermint.

Some of the Tinana students hosted a workshop making a sub irrigated planter.

Katelyn Thiele said she has taken home the knowledge from her school projects and has a garden at home now.

"At home we have made a worm farm and models of wicker bed,” she said.

"I have learnt a lot of different things that I have never heard of before.

"I have even taught my family and neighbours.”

FAST FACTS

Some of the workshops included FCRC Waste+ Recycling+ Water, Lesley Bradley with marine turtles, Bunnings worm farm, Aunty Lenore Kempnick talks on bushtucker, Aldridge High teamed up with Maryborough Sugar Factory to talk on the impact of sugar cane on the land, Albert School hosting two workshops and Tinana students hosting a variety of activities including science fair, wicking, recycling.