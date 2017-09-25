HEATWAVE: Maryborough to swelter through record-breaker

GET ready for a a scorcher in Maryborough with a record September maximum temperature forecast this week.

Maryborough locals will swelter through a record-breaking 35 degrees on Saturday.

According to weatherzone.com, Saturday's forecast will break the long-term record of 34.1 degrees on September 29, 1991.

Top temps throughout the week are well above the 28 degree average ranging between 31 degrees and 35 degress.

Minimums are set to be 15 degrees for the majority of the week.

Hervey Bay isn't expected to break any records with top temps ranging between 27-30 degrees.

The hottest day for the Bay is also expected to be on Saturday.

Hervey Bay's highest September maximum on record was 30.1 degrees on September 12, 2003.

We're not the only ones expected to break a record as the country swelters through summer like temps on the weekend.