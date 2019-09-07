Maryborough Tech Challenge students are ready to race

TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky” claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge last year.

TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky” claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge last year. Blake Antrobus

HUMAN-POWERED

VEHICLES: Momentum is building towards one of Maryborough's biggest and most unique events.

The annual Tech Challenge hits the streets Saturday, September 14 with 130 vehicles ready to tackle the challenging street circuit.

Ross Humphreys, former Tech Challenge race director, is a believer in the concept and the event.

"We had played around in 2000 in the Station Square carpark, and then with the support of the council travelled to Victoria to witness the Energy Breakthrough event first-hand,” he said.

The touring party returned to Maryborough and set about planning the city's first official event.

It has come a long way from the 16 vehicles that participated in the first event in 2002.

Humphreys said the event introduced students to engineering and aerodynamics in a fun environment.

"It's not just about physicality it is about working as a team to design and drive a vehicle,” Humphreys said.

The popularity of the Maryborough event has led to the inaugural HPV Super Series held over eight rounds, including the Heritage City's 24-hour Tech Challenge.

Events have already been held in Bundaberg, Yeppoon, Mackay, Emerald, Willowbank and Benaraby.

The final round will be held in Toowoomba on October 26.

"Maryborough will always hold a special role as the 'blue riband' event and the only 24-hour race,” Humphreys said.