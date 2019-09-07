Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College
TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky” claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge last year. Blake Antrobus
Sport

Maryborough Tech Challenge students are ready to race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
7th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUMAN-POWERED

VEHICLES: Momentum is building towards one of Maryborough's biggest and most unique events.

The annual Tech Challenge hits the streets Saturday, September 14 with 130 vehicles ready to tackle the challenging street circuit.

Ross Humphreys, former Tech Challenge race director, is a believer in the concept and the event.

"We had played around in 2000 in the Station Square carpark, and then with the support of the council travelled to Victoria to witness the Energy Breakthrough event first-hand,” he said.

The touring party returned to Maryborough and set about planning the city's first official event.

It has come a long way from the 16 vehicles that participated in the first event in 2002.

Humphreys said the event introduced students to engineering and aerodynamics in a fun environment.

"It's not just about physicality it is about working as a team to design and drive a vehicle,” Humphreys said.

The popularity of the Maryborough event has led to the inaugural HPV Super Series held over eight rounds, including the Heritage City's 24-hour Tech Challenge.

Events have already been held in Bundaberg, Yeppoon, Mackay, Emerald, Willowbank and Benaraby.

The final round will be held in Toowoomba on October 26.

"Maryborough will always hold a special role as the 'blue riband' event and the only 24-hour race,” Humphreys said.

fc sport hpv super series local sport tech challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Teen speedway star out of surgery

    premium_icon BREAKING: Teen speedway star out of surgery

    News Fraser Coast teen undergoes emergency brain surgery after shock diagnosis

    'He's a nong': Labor MP's fiery row with Shadow Minister

    premium_icon 'He's a nong': Labor MP's fiery row with Shadow Minister

    Politics It follows an ongoing debate over the State Govt's reef laws

    TEACHER GUILTY: Coast man sentenced over student sex attacks

    premium_icon TEACHER GUILTY: Coast man sentenced over student sex attacks

    News 17 girls were targeted by the man they trusted