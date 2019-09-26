Maryborough ten pin bowler striking at State champs

TEN-PIN BOWLING: Being noisy has helped Maryborough's Yvette Green secure the Queensland captaincy ahead of next month's Ten Pin Bowling National Championships.

The bowling guru, who started bowling as a two-year-old, will head to Sydney with her sights firmly fixed on the world championships.

Yvette said spectators could expect to see her getting vocal with her team.

"You need to sometimes be noisy to help your team,” she said.

"You have to be out there and supporting everybody.”

Yvette said she was "super excited” to have been named captain of the six-person Queensland team.

"This is all new for me, whether you are there bowling or the person sitting out - you are part of the team,” she said.

The players have yet to practice as a team but Green said they all knew each other, having played together in other competitions and tournaments.

"We end up using the championships beforehand to get to know each other more,” she said.

Yvette, who runs the Maryborough Ten Pin Bowling Centre with her husband and champion bowler Rob, said practice was the secret to good bowling.

"The centre is enough to keep the skills up, I do what I know already works,” she said.

Yvette will travel to Sydney at the end of October with Rob and their children, Madelyn, Zoe and Jordan.

"I probably wouldn't have gotten as far as I have without Rob there every step of the way, he has been a massive support person for me,” Yvette said.

Rob, who was state champion in 2009, said Yvette was a great motivator.

"The captaincy is about leading by example and that's what Yvette has shown time and time again,” Rob said.

"It is about firing everybody up and being that role model.”

Yvette hopes the team will build on last year's success.

"Queensland won the combined title last year and the men's missed by a point,” she said.

”If we could take all the titles this year it would be amazing.”