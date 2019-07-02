M'boro thief apologises to court and promises to sober up

A CHRONIC alcoholic who was found unconscious six times over the legal blood alcohol limit has apologised in court for wasting police resources.

Byron John Smart was treated by paramedics for injuries to his chest and ribs before being arrested by police.

The 45-year-old was remanded in custody until fronting Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Smart faced five charges of stealing between January 25 and June 28.

The court heard Smart stole a bottle of methylated spirits on each occasion.

Duty lawyer Travis George said his client was in rehabilitation at Bayside Transformations but had "fallen off the wagon".

Mr George said his client accepted he was a chronic alcoholic and wanted to change his ways.

Magistrate Graham Tatnell gave Smart one last opportunity to help himself.

"There are a number of people who are willing to help you, but you have to help yourself," Mr Tatnell said.

"You are the one who gets the benefit of that assistance.

"With a reading as high as you had it's a wonder you're still alive today.

"There's been some attempts by the court to try and overcome the persistent offending and they haven't worked.

"And something has to work and work very quickly."

Smart apologised to the court for his behaviour and promised to get sober.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted and sentenced to nine months of probation.