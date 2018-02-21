Menu
SILVER SCREEN VISIT: TV crews from a Japanese travel show visited Maryborough during their tour of regional towns from Bundaberg to Sydney.
News

Maryborough to feature in international travel show

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Feb 2018 5:00 AM

MARYBOROUGH'S historical buildings will be on display for thousands of potential tourists when a Japanese travel program airs later this year.

Journalists and film crews with Japanese television station TV Asahi stopped in Maryborough during their tour of regional Queensland on Tuesday.

The crew is producing a travel show on towns from Sydney to Bundaberg.

During their stop, the crews toured Maryborough's heritage buildings and sampled parts of the local food and drink.

Co-ordinator Sam Matsuda said the crews loved the experience.

"It's a big town, we envisioned something a lot smaller," Mr Matsuda said.

"But we loved all the art and culture and found all the people very friendly."

Mr Matsuda was so impressed by the town he said he would consider bringing his family to visit here.

The five-minute program featuring Maryborough will air on Japanese television in May.

Acting mayor George Seymour said it was a real thrill to meet with the crews and share the significance of the region.

"Their visit is a recognition of how special the Fraser Coast is, including the historic Maryborough, beautiful Fraser Island and holiday destination Hervey Bay," Cr Seymour said.

"I'm sure it will be communicated to Tokyo audiences the Fraser Coast is a great place to visit."



