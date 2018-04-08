Maryborough to host Intrust Super Cup Country Week clash

LEAGUE: Maryborough's historic Eskdale Park will host an Intrust Super Cup game later this year.

Sports Minister Mick de Brenni announced the 19th round clash between high flyers Burleigh Bears and Central Queensland Capras would be held at the Heritage City as part of the competition's Country Week.

Queensland Rugby League Managing Director Robert Moore said NRL Game Development teams, former league greats and QRL directors and staff from all departments will engage with local communities.

Moore said the game would pour thousands of dollars into the community.

"This initiative delivers residents in rural and regional centres a form of entertainment and inspiration,” Moore said.

"At the same time, it provides a valuable experience for participating players as they give back to the community.

"Last year, more than $150,000 in revenue was generated by the local clubs who hosted Country Weeks games.”

The Bears-Capras clash will kick-start a fortnight of top-tier rugby league at the Fraser Coast.

Just one week after the historic Eskdale Park clash, Hervey Bay's Stafford Park will welcome back the Sunshine Coast Falcons for the first time since 2016 for their game against

The announcement came just 24 hours after the QRL revealed the Maroons Fan Day would be held in Hervey Bay.

Country Week (Rd 19, July 21-22) fixtures

Maryborough - Burleigh Bears v CQ Capras

Cooktown - Northern Pride v Ipswich Jets

Goondiwindi - Redcliffe Dolphins v Easts Tigers (Channel 9)

Normanton - Souths Logan Magpies v Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Bowen - Sunshine Coast Falcons v Mackay Cutters

Hughenden - Tweed Heads Seagulls v Townsville Blackhawks

Lae - PNG Hunters v Norths Devils