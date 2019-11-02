Maryborough to host round one of Wide Bay’s Goodchild Shield

The Bundaberg side celebrate winning the Goodchild Shield in 2017.

CRICKET: Fraser Coast are quietly confident they have the team to win the Goodchild Shield this season.

Round one matches will be held at Maryborough’s Newtown Oval tomorrow.

Fraser Coast’s first match is against Gympie, with Bundaberg facing South Burnett.

Both games start at 9am and will be held in a 50-overs-a-side format.

Fraser Coast team representative Troy Ignatenko believes the team have a real chance of securing a victory in the competition.

“We have picked a very strong team and are confident we will do really well,” he said.

Ignatenko understands that success will come down to the team’s ability to build partnerships and field well.

Fraser Coast will then play Bundaberg and South Burnett in 50-over contests later in the season, with dates unannounced at the time of print.

The venues will also be decided as well.

It will be the first time in several years the Goodchild Shield won’t be decided over a one-weekend blitz between Wide Bay’s best.

Instead, it returns back to what decided the shield for years up until the end of the 2015-16 season.

Teams will earn points for not only a win but for also their batting and bowling success, similar to what teams earn currently in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

The top two sides from the three matches each will then play off in the final to decide the competition.

“Everybody wanted it to go back to what it used to be,” Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills said.

Bundaberg enters the competition as the defending champions after last year’s edition was not held after a washout on the proposed date. Every other team — South Burnett (2015, 2016), Fraser Coast (2013, 2014) and Gympie (2015) — has won the title in the past five years.