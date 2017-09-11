Maryborough to stage first ever music muster

Maryborough singer-songwriter Wal Neilsen delivers his songs with pure lyrical intelligence. He has a rare ability to translate his creative mind into expressive and contemplative songs. He has no problem pushing lyrical boundaries in his versatile music. It's this mixture that sets Wal apart from the traditional country artist.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

A TASTE of the old bush balladeer has been mustered up to hit the stage at the Maryborough Showgrounds next month.

Fraser Coast Show Society executive officer Rhonda McDonald this was the societies first ever Fraser Coast Music Muster.

"The organisation has been wanting to provide more entertainment for the region so staff and volunteers decided to use their organisational skills to stage a muster,” Rhonda said.

"This is the first time this type of event has come to the Fraser Coast particularly the ballad style music and older style country music.

"I personally attend a lot of musters in the area and we started looking towards other events to raise funds to help with the society's events - bring something in a bigger way to the Fraser Coast.

"We wanted to bring to the area a music muster with an older type of music so those who can't travel, and visitors, can see an event like this locally.”

Glen Albrecht and Ricochet Band will be performing at the Fraser Coast Music Muster. Craig Warhurst

The muster will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds between the front of the grand stand and the Cane and Cattleman's Bar.

"It will be an outdoor event - we will have a huge stage and marquees, bar operating and camp oven meals Friday and Saturday night catered by Ray Richards.”

Artists include Glen Albrecht and Ricochet Band, the Apple Cider Band, Dean Perrett, Kalesti Butler, Brian Letton and Maryborough's Wal Neilsen.

Fans will know 2011 CMAA Academy of Country Music graduate Kalesti Butler for her bush ballads and traditional sound but in recent years she has wanted to explore the wider musical genre and to add to her musical range. Born and raised on a cattle station in Queensland's Gulf of Carpentaria, Kalesti was just three when she made her stage debut. Among Kalesti's musical influences are country music legends including Slim Dusty, Tom T. Hall, Charlie Pride, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline. Contributed

"The artists really enjoy performing and bring a friendly, country comradeship with them,” Rhonda said.

She said a four-day weekend pass was $50 but tickets for individual days were also available and powered sites would cost $9 per person per night with unpowered sites just $7 per person per night.

Council have allowed extra camping for a week before and after the event.

DETAILS

The Fraser Coast Music Muster will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds from October 19-23.

For more information phone 0417 343 493, 4123 5311 or visit frasercoastshow.com.au.