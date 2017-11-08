Menu
Maryborough Toy Library set to celebrate 40th birthday

WHAT started out in a small room out the back of the Maryborough Library has developed into a Maryborough institution - the Maryborough Toy and Special Needs Library.

On Thursday library staff will celebrate the library's 40th birthday with the community.

"The toy library was started by the Maryborough Jaycees, it wasn't a part of Council," the first toy library librarian Ruth Barnes said.

"It became a part of Council in the 80s and moved to the current building, which used to be a childcare centre."

The library grew to be very popular.

"It catered for kids with special needs," Mrs Barnes said.

"We'd deliver items to them at their schools. It really was a joy to work there. Some of the children became good friends and I still have coffee with them today."

While the position was initially part time the job grew into full-time and then with an assistant Kerrie Hunsley.

"Kerrie was at the library for 30 years before she retired."

The library withstood floods in 2012 and 13.

"The Maryborough Toy and Special Needs Library has been a part of so many families' lives for so many years," Community, Heritage and Family Services Portfolio Councillor George Seymour said.

"It has been a great help and support to children and their families.

"It has been serving the needs of the community for 40 years and will continue to do so."

To mark the 40th birthday the library will hold an open day from 10am to 4.30pm and everyone is invited.

An official morning tea and birthday cake cutting will be held at 10.30 am.

