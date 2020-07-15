Maryborough trifecta a hit with RV visitors

FOR many RV and caravan owners, Maryborough is the perfect destination.

Travellers currently staying in the Heritage City told the Chronicle it offered a combination of history, affordability and atmosphere.

Coffs Harbour caravaner Robert Holt said Maryborough was the place for historic sightseeing, commending the city's Bond Store, military museum and portside precinct.

He also had high praise for the services Maryborough provided, saying travellers were able to "buy their petrol, beer and groceries to support regional businesses."

For travellers Dianne and Bruce Symons from Cooloola Cove, Maryborough offers everything they want while on the road.

Mrs Symons said the city had plenty of good RV and caravan facilities, with dump points and places to stock up on water.

She said tourists could experiences the many historic attractions in the city, saying the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial was a drawcard for the city.

"It has good history and good people," Mr Symons said.

Caravaners Greg and Jenny Watkins of Kingaroy said Maryborough's cheap accommodation at the Doonvilla Self-Contained RV Park was one of the reasons they stayed in the city.

Mr Watkins said since less money was being spent on accommodation, travellers spent more at local businesses.

He said travellers were likely to bypass sites and towns if the accommodation was too expensive.

They commended Maryborough's shopping and takeaway food and said they were happy to support the city.