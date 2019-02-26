Maryborough vintage festival in danger of being called off

THE Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival is in danger of being called off this year, with a committee unable to be formed last week.



Former president Elwin MacFarlane said he and his wife Christine, who both headed up the committee last year, were unable to continue in the role because of work commitments, but both would love to see the event continue.



In its fourth year, the event is a popular one in the Heritage City. With three weeks until the incorporation has to be closed, the focus is on trying to keep it going.



"We are trying to rally something together," Mr MacFarlane said.

"We're interested in keeping it rolling."



He said he was happy to be part of the committee but couldn't take on as much responsibility as last year.



He and wife Christine run their own business teaching people how to drive and they needed to focus on that, Mr MacFarlane said.



He said the couple had devoted a lot of time to bringing the event to life last year.



"Our business has suffered because of it."



In addition to that, last year's secretary was also taking a vacation overseas.

Mr MacFarlane said he was hoping three or four people would put their hands up to keep the event going.



"It's been going for four years now," he said.



"It's just a matter of finding enough people willing to take on the respective committee roles."

