Maryborough volunteer groups receive well earned grants

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has presented two Maryborough community groups each with a grant of more than $4000 as part of the Federal Government’s Volunteers Grants Program.

Both the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre and Maryborough Mural Project received the grants.

Neighbourhood Centre manager Gay Cayabyab said the centre appreciated the federal funding.

She said the funding would go towards running the centre’s Neighbourhood Cafe which in turn would attract customers.

Money raised would go back into running the centre.

Ms Cayabyab said the centre would continue to provide services to the disadvantaged in the Maryborough community, such as English mentoring for migrants and cancer support programs.

MP Llew O’Brien congratulated the volunteers at the Neighbourhood Centre for their community service.

“It is a vital piece of local infrastructure, and the volunteers are so important to day to day life here,” he said.

The Maryborough Mural Project also received a grant, with committee member Elizabeth Lowrie saying the grant would go long way to helping the community group.

MARYBOROUGH GRANTS: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Maryborough Mural Project member Elizabeth Lowrie discuss the Under Sea mural in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

Ms Lowrie said the grant would go towards buying computer equipment and cover fuel costs.

“We’ll use it wisely, like we always do,” she said.

Ms Lowrie encouraged Maryborourgh residents to take the time to look a the murals around the city.

Mr O’Brien was delighted to present the Mural Project with the grant.

He said the funding would go towards enhancing the group to visually tell the story of the Maryborough area through the murals, beautify the city and draw tourists to the region.