Maryborough walking for hope

CANDLE CEREMONY: The candle lit ceremony at last year's Maryborough Relay for Life. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH Relay for Life has already raised a whopping $34,000 for the Cancer Council before even stepping foot on the walking course.

With only $6000 left to reach this year's goal, the 28 teams taking part in this year's fundraiser will be dressing to the theme A night at the movies.

More than 200 participants will take turns continuously walking across 16 hours in honour of cancer fighters, survivors, carers and those who have lost their battle.

The goal is to raise funds towards cancer research and support.

Cancer Council senior coordinator for regional fundraising for the Wide Bay Burnett region Jillian Huth said regional communities were not exempt from cancer's wrath.

"Cancer affects one in two people in Queensland and you will be hard pressed to find someone who has not been affected by the disease,” she said.

"During the survivor and carer's lap of honour you will see the locals in our community who we do this event for as well as the wide spread undiscriminating reach of cancer.”

"During the candlelight ceremony you can also see the widespread effect cancer has as people light candles for friends and loved ones.”

Participants will be walking around the Maryborough Equestrian Park and Show grounds three pavilions and camp beside the road they will be walking on.

Organisers said parking will be available along side show alley. Upon arrival, teams are encouraged to see committee members in the yellow shirts for directions and instructions.

The opening ceremony will start at 3pm Saturday, followed by the candlelight ceremony at 6pm and the closing ceremony at 8.30am on Sunday.

Fast Facts

-WHEN: Saturday 3pm to 8.30am Sunday

-WHERE: Maryborough Equestrian Park and Show grounds

-COST: To register with a team on the day $40