Maryborough war veteran gets face time with Dutton

FORSAKEN FIGHTERS: Decorated former army captain Jason Scanes is fighting to bring his interpreter to Australia. Contributed

THREE years of emails, letters, phone calls, protest and fighting led to Maryborough army veteran Jason Scanes sitting down face-to-face with Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton.

The former army Captain made international headlines this year with his repeated requests to meet with Mr Dutton to discuss a protection visa for his Afghani interpreter, Hassan, who worked with him in combat.

Hassan's visa has been declined by the Australian government.

In August, a secret email leak revealed Mr Dutton was involved in granting a detained French au pair a visa, despite objections from Border Force officials.

"I did explain to the Minister it was unfortunate that it had gotten to the stage where it is now, but nonetheless we were there and he seemed genuine in his approach," Mr Scanes told the Chronicle.

"He didn't rush us, we had a considerable amount of time with him to discuss first of all, Forsaken Fighters, and what their overall role wants to be.

"We want to work with the government to establish a visa pathway for people who assist our forces when they are deployed overseas.

"And the Minister was amendable to Forsaken Fighters looking further into that process and making sure if there's any room improvement we can do that."

Earlier this year, the retired serviceman of 20 years staged a one-man protest outside Mr Dutton's office, demanding a meeting with the Minister which led to the Office of Home Affairs reviewing Hassan's failed visa application.

However, the application was quickly denied an appeal, saying there was "no new information" to support it.

"I was a bit frustrated when they said there was no new information, because I wasn't really asked whether there was new information to present," Mr Scanes said.

"I passed on some further information to the (Minister's) senior advisor, and I think whenever you're talking intelligence and national security, those topics are generally sensitive and quite difficult to navigate.

"But I'm hopeful they'll take that information away and make an assessment on my interpreter in the future."

Mr Scanes said Mr Dutton was genuine in his approach and open to strategies to improve the process of protection visa applications.

"The Minister has explained he acknowledges our service personnel and he acknowledges the great work the interpreters provide to our service personnel," he said.

"He was very mindful of trying to get those people that have assisted our forces here to safety in a timely fashion.

"He mentioned he would link me in with his department to hopefully make improvements to the current process."

Mr Scanes said his interpreter Hassan, who he kept in contact with most weeks, still feared for his life.

"He doesn't venture outside," he said.

"It's quite difficult for them to maintain any form of employment."

"Imagine if you're an employer, and you try to employ somebody who's known to have worked with the coalition forces, then all of a sudden, your business becomes a target because you're employing that person."