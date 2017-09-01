Maryborough winner of IGA voucher pays it forward

A MARYBOROUGH grandmother who won the Fraser Coast Chronicle's great grocery giveaway is hoping her pay it forward will have a roll-on effect.

To celebrate Christmas in July the Chronicle gave away $2000 worth of IGA gift cards with the major prize being $500 and runners-up getting $250 each.

The winner who wishes to remain anonymous won a $250 IGA voucher.

She said she occasionally shopped there but said it would take her forever to spend, so instead decided to give it to a needy family or charity.

She also said she hoped that people pay their kindness forward every day and this initiative might be the start.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle has decided to let the readers make the decision to what Maryborough charity could need the voucher the most.

To nominate a charity or needy family, keep an eye out for our Facebook post and tell us who needs it most.

The most popular one will win.