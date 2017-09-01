Maryborough women awarded for their Toastmaster mission

The Distinguished Toastmaster award was given to Susan L. Sainsbury by Toastmasters International in recognition for her outstanding accomplishment and leadership excellence in the pursuit of the mission of Toastmasters International.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

A DEFINING moment in the journey of two Maryborough women was also a rarity for the region's Toastmasters Club.

Sheryl Pitt and Sue Sainsbury were awarded with the Distinguished Toastmasters - the highest award from Toastmasters International.

Not only is it the highest award but since the club's inception in 1983 only two other members have been awarded the honour - Pat Pitt and John Atkinson who are still active members.

Toastmasters International is a not for profit training organisation that focuses on communication and leadership development.

Sue joined the Maryborough club in 2011 and has been very active in speech competitions and represented her club at area level.

She has also competed in the Eisteddfod and won both literary and speech awards.

In 2013, in conjunction with Maryborough Eisteddfod president Irene Smith, Sue instigated the Black Cat Variety Concert to raise funds for Médecins Sans Frontières to help those who were tragically affected by the devastating typhoon in the Philippines. The concert raised almost $7000.

In 2015, Sue won the Seniors Week Writing Competition and her entry can be found in the Seniors Week Fraser Coast's Booklet of Memories.

"I am a community minded spirit,” she said.

"I have represented and promoted Toastmasters as a guest speaker to a number organisations within our region and as a judge in Rostrum and Apex speech competitions.

"This award stands beside the effort of achieving a university degree.

"I am so grateful to have achieved my DTM in Maryborough, Australia.”

Sue Sainsbury (right) attributes her Distinguished Toastmasters achievement to her mentor and fellow club member Pat Pitt. contributed

Sue said she attributes her achievement to her mentor - eminent Toastmaster Pat Pitt.

"Pat's unswerving commitment to help others, her mentoring endurance and dedication to Toastmasters are unequalled.

"We are all indebted to Pat.”

Sue was also a member of the G'Day Toastmasters Club, and a member of the Maryborough Lions Club since July 2014.

Sheryl received her award last year and said for most toastmasters achieving this award was a long and winding road.

Sheryl with her husband Ken started their journey twenty four years ago.

Along the way they were responsible for establishing a club in Bunbury, Western Australia. In 2007, Sheryl and Ken joined the Maryborough Toastmasters Club.

"Receiving this award requires a mammoth effort,” Sheryl said.

"One has to go through a rigorous process.”

Sheryl Pitt received her Distinguished Toastmasters award from the central division director a the conference held in Hervey Bay last year. contributed

For eight years, Sheryl was deeply involved with the Youth Leadership programs at St Mary's Primary School and College, has taken roles as a judge in speech competitions, guest presenter and as guest speaker representing Toastmasters at many community activities.

"Many years are spent in honing public speaking and leadership skills,” Sheryl said.

"Courage, resilience and a formidable spirit are qualities one must have to achieve.”

As mother who dedicates her life to her family and to Toastmasters, she has and will continue to help others to gain self esteem and confidence.