Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yoorana women’s refuge received funding to help deal with domestic and family violence.
Yoorana women’s refuge received funding to help deal with domestic and family violence.
News

Maryborough women’s refuge funding boost

Glen Porteous
1st May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH Yoorana Women’s Refuge will get extra support with much-needed funds to deal with domestic and family violence.

Refuge manager Judy Nagel said the funding was brilliant and would go towards further helping women and children in need of its service.

“We got an increase of phone calls from people in need during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Nagel said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said that as a result of public health measures to limit the spread of corona­virus, the government is anticipating an increase in demand for services with more families restricted socially.

“With increased financial pressures and social isolation, there are serious concerns for victims of domestic and family violence during the pandemic,” he said.

“This funding package has been developed as an immediate response to address the most pressing areas of need following consultations with service providers.

“I know Yoorana Women’s Refuge is already well placed in our community, working with victims and perpetrators of domestic and family violence.”

Mr Saunders said service providers, including Yoorana Women’s Refuge, were modifying support models around social distancing restrictions.

“But their primary objective is to work with victims and place them in the safest and most appropriate accommodation for their individual needs,” he said.

The funding is part of more than 100 domestic and family violence services to receive support from the state government.

For more information visit csyw.qld.gov.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret of state’s success in smashing the curve

        premium_icon Secret of state’s success in smashing the curve

        News The coronavirus pandemic is a global threat not seen in over a century. But to Queensland it is all too familiar, hence the state’s stunning success in containing it.

        • 1st May 2020 5:24 AM
        Latest freeze to hit ballooning public service

        premium_icon Latest freeze to hit ballooning public service

        Politics Qld public service hiring freeze to rein in Budget

        • 1st May 2020 5:14 AM
        Leaked audio: Why Premier won’t reopen schools

        premium_icon Leaked audio: Why Premier won’t reopen schools

        Education A leaked recording has revealed the Premier’s reasoning on the issue

        • 1st May 2020 5:04 AM
        OUT AND ABOUT: 15 places to explore this weekend

        premium_icon OUT AND ABOUT: 15 places to explore this weekend

        News Here is a list of places to explore around the Fraser Coast this weekend