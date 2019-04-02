'Maryborough won't be forgotten': O'Brien on Regional Deal

WIDE Bay's Federal MP hasn't ruled out the potential of a future regional deal for Maryborough, assuring the region "wouldn't be forgotten”.

The progress on the Hinkler Regional Deal has sparked criticism from Maryborough's State MP Bruce Saunders, who called it "a dud from the beginning” and said the Heritage City would not benefit from the agreement.

Yesterday, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said Maryborough "is never forgotten” and pointed to the recent $28.5million funding announcement for the new Rheinmetall NIOA munitions factory in March.

"My approach is two-fold, primarily my focus is on jobs... combined with their investment equals a $60 million new industry for Maryborough,” Mr O'Brien said.

"By no means that alone indicates Maryborough is being in any way forgotten, there will be more to come.”

Mr O'Brien said he was looking forward to talking with the Fraser Coast Regional Council about a potential future deal for Maryborough.

"I'll have to look further at it, but the funding going towards Maryborough at the moment is significant,” he said.

Last week, the State Labor Government refused to sign a key agreement on the deal, despite signatures from Fraser Coast Regional Council, Bundaberg Regional Council and Federal Government.

The agreement charts an economic path forward for the parties involved.

In a similar vein to the Federal Government, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour has dismissed suggestions Maryborough wouldn't benefit from the deal.

Speaking to the Chronicle last week, Cr Seymour said the council doing something in one town was "not to the detriment of others”.

"That can be their position if they put it, we're looking forward to working with all levels of government,” Cr Seymour said.

"There have been negotiations going forward, this is what was brought forward by the Federal Government.”