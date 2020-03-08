Maryborough Zonta celebrates International Womens Day

Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) club vice-president Nshara Kingston with guest speakers Yolande Kliese (Maryborough Cane Productivity Services) and Georgia Nilon and Belinda Kenny from MSF Sugar.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) club vice-president Nshara Kingston with guest speakers Yolande Kliese (Maryborough Cane Productivity Services) and Georgia Nilon and Belinda Kenny from MSF Sugar.Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Maryborough Zonta Club celebrated International Womens day yesterday with style hosting a High Tea fundraiser at the Maryborough RSL club.

Zonta member Sandra Peters said the 140 strong function was sold out and the three guest speakers were proved to be popular with the guests.

Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) Jane-Ellen Negus, Anne Proctor, Christine Corney, Mary Frederiksen, Lexie Frawley and Emet Coban.Photo: Alistair Brightman

“The guest speakers Belinda Kenny, Georgia Nilon and Yolande Kliese all work in non-traditional female roles at the Maryborough Sugar factory and gave inspirational talks for the guests,” Ms Peters said.

“The theme this year is each for equal and the goal is to work towards equity for women in the workplace and in society.”

Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. Wonder women (L) Kat Cobb, Jussy Linderberg and Cat Taylor.Photo: Alistair Brightman

