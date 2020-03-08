Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) club vice-president Nshara Kingston with guest speakers Yolande Kliese (Maryborough Cane Productivity Services) and Georgia Nilon and Belinda Kenny from MSF Sugar.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) club vice-president Nshara Kingston with guest speakers Yolande Kliese (Maryborough Cane Productivity Services) and Georgia Nilon and Belinda Kenny from MSF Sugar.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Maryborough Zonta celebrates International Womens Day

Glen Porteous
8th Mar 2020 9:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Maryborough Zonta Club celebrated International Womens day yesterday with style hosting a High Tea fundraiser at the Maryborough RSL club.

Zonta member Sandra Peters said the 140 strong function was sold out and the three guest speakers were proved to be popular with the guests.

Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) Jane-Ellen Negus, Anne Proctor, Christine Corney, Mary Frederiksen, Lexie Frawley and Emet Coban.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. (L) Jane-Ellen Negus, Anne Proctor, Christine Corney, Mary Frederiksen, Lexie Frawley and Emet Coban.Photo: Alistair Brightman

“The guest speakers Belinda Kenny, Georgia Nilon and Yolande Kliese all work in non-traditional female roles at the Maryborough Sugar factory and gave inspirational talks for the guests,” Ms Peters said.

“The theme this year is each for equal and the goal is to work towards equity for women in the workplace and in society.”

Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. Wonder women (L) Kat Cobb, Jussy Linderberg and Cat Taylor.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Zonta Club of Maryborough - International Women's Day high tea at the Maryborough RSL. Wonder women (L) Kat Cobb, Jussy Linderberg and Cat Taylor.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Buy Tuesday’s paper for more photos of the Maryborough Zonta fundraiser.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

        premium_icon Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

        News Popular Fraser Coast tourist operator won prestigious award at the Australian Tourism Awards in Canberra.

        POLICE BEAT: Crimes happening across the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon POLICE BEAT: Crimes happening across the Fraser Coast

        News Find out about crimes happening in your street

        MEDICINE WOMEN: Running Coast hospitals and raising families

        premium_icon MEDICINE WOMEN: Running Coast hospitals and raising families

        News Hervey Bay's recently appointed top doctor is a woman

        WINNER: Double the reason to celebrate for Bay cricket queen

        premium_icon WINNER: Double the reason to celebrate for Bay cricket queen

        Cricket The Australia women’s T20 cricket team has won the world cup