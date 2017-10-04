Maryborough's ALDI store to close, reopen with fresh look

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

MARYBOROUGH'S ALDI store is set to close toward the end of the month, but will reopen with a fresh look in November.

The store will close on October 22 and will undergo a comprehensive upgrade, reopening with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling.

Many of the improvements have been implemented following extensive store trials.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to

higher prices," an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.



New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting.

There will also be new point-of-sale displays and store signage.

While Maryborough closes temporarily, shoppers can visit ALDI Urangan at Boat Harbor Drive, Urangan.



ALDI Maryborough will continue to have a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.