REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

HUNDREDS of singers will converge on the Fraser Coast in April next year for the Queensland Eisteddfod.

The event will be hosted by the Maryborough Eisteddfod Committee at the Brolga Theatre across the Easter weekend.

President Nick Harry said it was the second time the state event would visit Maryborough.

"The Brolga was highly praised when the state eisteddfod was held here in 2011," he said.

The annual three-day performing arts event attracts up to 1000 individual performers and many additional supporters.

"It is a phenomenal opportunity for local singers and choirs," vice president Gunilla Myren said.

"Local singers will be able to compete to test themselves against some of the best in the state, or sit back, watch and soak up the atmosphere of top class performers."

Tickets to attend eisteddfod sessions will be available from the Brolga Theatre.

The schedule for the event has been released online.

Entries close on Tuesday, 24 December 2019.