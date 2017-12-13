Maryborough's Festive Heart opens with loads of fun

Bauple artist Blake Greer and Julie Webb were feeling festive when they set up their hand-crafted Vintage Style Caravan on the Town Hall green to promote the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Festive Heart Campaign.

Bauple artist Blake Greer and Julie Webb were feeling festive when they set up their hand-crafted Vintage Style Caravan on the Town Hall green to promote the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Festive Heart Campaign. Boni Holmes

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

FREE festive fun is in abundance around the Fraser Coast during the Christmas school holidays and it all starts at the City Hall today.

Maryborough's City Hall will transform into a world of activities and workshops for children and the bigger kids at heart.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Daniel Sanderson said there was a lot of good fun activities for the kids.

Families can enjoy 10-days of free Festive Heart events in Maryborough.

"There are numerous activities across the region - so much to do - from building trains out of cardboard boxes at Santa's workshop to the collective action painting, story telling, entertainment, craft and workshops," Cr Sanderson said.

"There is also a big movie night on the 22nd - the great family Christmas movie The Polar Express, which is sure to be a great night."

Fraser Coast Regional Council's Festive Heart campaign: Cr Daniel Sanderson invites everyone to join in the fun with activities and workshops at the Maryborough City Hall over the Christmas break.

Other free or gold coin donation activities at the City Hall include gingerbread decorating, giant board games, banner making, DIY decorations, environmental workshops, and much more.

The collective action painting has been designed by Hervey Bay artist Akos Juhasz who will also record the event.

"Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the collective painting," Akos said.

"The painting represents love, forgiveness, family, friendship, peace - the past and future generations - for a brighter future for Australia.

"I have used Aboriginal elder Aunty Joyce Smith's face which represent wisdom and offering of the old history of Australia and three local kids faces for the future Australia.

"Anyone can share their painting techniques including hand and foot prints, Aboriginal print - I encourage you to use your own style.

"I am hoping many people can come and take part in this."

The collective action painting time lapse video will be posted to akosartist.com.

Bauple artist Blake Greer has also joined with local artists to create the 12 Australian animals of Christmas mural which will be the backdrop to the story telling and activities.

Adding to the festivities will be the Fraser Coast Festival Trail.

The trail will be a list of businesses with a code word which you can use to enter into the competition to win a family pass to either the By The C- John Farnham or Deadly 60 Live.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's Festive Heart campaign will open with activities and workshops today at 9am at the Maryborough City Hall, 388 Kent St.

Activities will be open Monday to Saturday 9am-1pm from December 14 to 23 and January 4 to 13.