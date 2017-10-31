Maryborough's first licensed pilot depicted on latest mural

Diana Hecker (left), Elizabeth Lowrie and Deb Hannam (right) with artist Akos Juhasz at the opening of The Aviator mural on Saturday, October 28 which has been painted on the wall at St Paul's Memorial Church hall in Adelaide St, Maryborough.

Diana Hecker (left), Elizabeth Lowrie and Deb Hannam (right) with artist Akos Juhasz at the opening of The Aviator mural on Saturday, October 28 which has been painted on the wall at St Paul's Memorial Church hall in Adelaide St, Maryborough. Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH has many stories to tell and they are being brought to life with murals.

What many are describing as the best of the murals to date, The Aviator was officially opened on Saturday with almost 100 people in attendance.

The mural's story follows aviator Sam Hecker, foundation member and president of the Maryborough Aero Club, and his 1928 Gipsy Moth that was the first aircraft to fly under the Sydney Harbour Bridge and was flown to Maryborough in 1931.

Sam was a dedicated Maryborough businessman who owned General Motors Holden Dealership for 50years and was actively involved in the community.

He also was an associate of Sir Charles Kingsford Smith who gave public joy flights in his famous Southern Cross from the Hecker property in New South Wales.

Sam was a flying officer and aeronautics instructor in the RAAF, excelled in competitive events of motorcycles, motor vehicles and aeroplanes and was awarded numerous significant trophies.

The Hecker family attended the opening and daughter Diana spoke about her father's many achievements, which were depicted on the mural, and how he was a well-known citizen.

Another guest speaker, Pat Davies, mentioned how Sam was a legend of aviation and was the first licensed pilot in Maryborough.

Mural artist Akos Juhasz said the aviator's story was very important and needed to be recognised.

Akos moved to Australia from Hungary four years ago and specialises in painting, sculpting, illustration and ceramic design.

The artists commission was generously sponsored by Diana Hecker and the Hecker family.

Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said 15 murals had already been painted and the group hoped to have 20murals by the new year.

"We are working on a brochure for our mural trail and are always looking for volunteers and corporate sponsorship,” co-founder Deb Hannam said.

"If you have any quirky, interesting stories of Maryborough families, famous or not, we are looking for stories to paint.”

For more information on the Maryborough Mural Project, visit its Facebook page or the website https://maryboroughmural project.wordpress.com.