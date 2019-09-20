Maryborough's founding fathers feature in new manuscript

HISTORY LIVES: Martin Simons in the beautiful dining room of Baddow house.

HISTORY LIVES: Martin Simons in the beautiful dining room of Baddow house. Cody Fox

Writing the past in new manuscript is a labour of love for heritage home owner

THE public is invited to explore one of Maryborough's architectural historical icons, Baddow House, this Saturday.

Martin Simons bought the 136-year-old mansion in late 2016, and each year he and his partner Lisa Stewart have opened his doors during the Maryborough Open House and Open Garden weekend.

Baddow house - Martin Simons at Baddow house. Cody Fox

Located within a 35-acre park, the grand design of the home has stood the test of time, remaining almost unchanged since it was built in 1883.

Baddow House staircase Photo Contributed Contributed

Built by one of Maryborough's founding fathers, Edgar Aldridge for his wife, Maria, the home has become part of the city's rich historical tapestry.

It cost $3,332 pounds and replaced the previous Aldridge house, except for the detached kitchen, which was retained for use in the new house.

After Edgar's death in 1888, the home passed through many hands.

In 2003 the house was purchased by Ian Russell and Anne De Lisle and it underwent a substantial renovation over the following three years.

Baddow House, located in Queens St, is also an important part of the city's history.

Mr Simons, who is also the Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager, believes his family holds the home in trust for the people of Maryborough.

"It is not a tourist asset at the moment, but I believe it is very important and can play a role in Maryborough's future," Mr Simons said.

Originally he was attracted to the property as the grounds are reminiscent of an oasis.

Baddow House frontPhoto Contributed Contributed

"I like the surroundings. It's like living in a park or in the middle of the botanic gardens," he said.

Baddow House fountain Photo Contributed Contributed

Visitors will have a unique opportunity to browse the dozens of grand homes, museums and gardens across the city during the weekend.

Mr Simons, who is writing a book on Maryborough's four founders, said telling the story had been an interesting journey which he would like to share with visitors.

"Baddow House has lots of stories and I hope people will enjoy coming through," he said. "It is great for tourism building on our heritage."

Lisa will bake scones and tea is on offer at the mansion. Baddow house is located at 366 Queen St.

Maryborough Open House will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 10am-4pm followed by Open Gardens on Sunday, September 22, from 9am-4pm.

For more information visit ourfrasercoast.com.au/ Open-House, or phone 4190 5722.

A list of fast facts on Baddow's House's owners, extracted from Mr Simons manuscript, highlights the many stories to be revealed, once published.